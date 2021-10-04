Deneel Grey, 22, of Barbados Avenue, Cornwall Courts, St. James, has been missing since Wednesday, September 29.

She has a dark complexion, is slim build, and is approximately 152 cm (5 feet) tall.

According to police, Grey was last seen at home wearing a blue long-sleeved blouse, a green skirt, and a pair of black shoes. Attempts to contact her have been proven futile.

Anyone with information on Deneel Grey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-684-9080, the Police 119 emergency number, or the local Police Station.