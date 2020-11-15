15-year-old Tywayne Campbell Missing

Tywayne Campbell
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Tywayne Campbell of
Hanover Street, Kingston who has been missing since Wednesday, November 11.

He is of brown complexion, medium build and about 137 centimetres (4 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 8:30 p.m., Tywayne was last seen at home wearing
a white T-shirt, black pants and a pair of white Adidas slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tywayne Campbell is being asked to contact the Central
Police at 876-922-8860, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

