15-year-old Tashena Thomas Missing, from St James

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

15-year-old Tashena Thomas, otherwise called ‘Tish’, of Africa district, Lilliput, St. James has been missing since Tuesday, January 26.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Barrett Town Police are that about 8:30 a.m., Tashena was last seen at home wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and a pair of green slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tashena Thomas is asked to contact the Barrett Town Police at 876-953-7899, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....