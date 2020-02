Kingston, Jamaica (McKoy’s News): Tahjae Smith Missing – 15-year-old Tahjae Smith of Oddman Lane, Kingston 8, has been reported missing since Wednesday, February 19.

He is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 177 centimeters (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

The police reported that Tahjae was last seen at home at about 10:30 am; however, his mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

All efforts to locate him have been futile.

The Grants Pen Police is asking anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tahjae to contact them at 876-984-2644, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

