15-year-old Shenelle Reynolds Missing, from Kingston

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Shenelle Reynolds of Merion Avenue, Kingston 3 who has been missing since Sunday, May 10.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Shenelle was last seen in her yard about 5:30 p.m., wearing a pink dress and black slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shenelle Reynolds is being asked to contact the Vineyard Town Police at 876-922-3184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.