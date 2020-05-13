15-year-old Shenelle Reynolds Missing, from Kingston

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Shenelle Reynolds of Merion Avenue, Kingston 3 who has been missing since Sunday, May 10.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Shenelle was last seen in her yard about 5:30 p.m., wearing a pink dress and black slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shenelle Reynolds is being asked to contact the Vineyard Town Police at 876-922-3184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....