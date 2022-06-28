15-year-old Shantell and Shannell Britton Missing, from St Andrew

15-year-old Shantell and Shannell Britton,  both of a Florence Hill District, Lawrence Tavern, St. Andrew have been missing since Monday, June 27.

They are of dark complexion, slim build, and about 167 centimetres ( 5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern Police are that both girls were last heard speaking in their room at about 3:30 a.m. Their mode of dress at the time of their disappearance is unknown. They have not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shantell and Shannell Britton is being asked to contact the Lawrence Tavern  Police at 876-942-6322, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

