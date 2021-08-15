15-year-old Shakira London Missing, from St Thomas

15-year-old Shakira London of Morant Road, Morant Bay, St. Thomas has been missing since Thursday, August 12.

She is of dark complexion, slim built and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Shakira was last seen leaving home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shakira London is asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at 876-982-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

