15-year-old Santana O’Conner Missing, from St Catherine

15-year-old Santana O’Conner of Old Harbour, St. Catherine has been missing since Saturday, August 06.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Santana was last seen at home about 3:20 p.m., wearing a black blouse, blue-and-white pants and a pair of brown shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Santana O’Conner is being asked to contact the Old Harbour

Police at 876- 983-2255, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.