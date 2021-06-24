15-year-old Saneeka Leach Missing, from St James

15-year-old, Saneeka Leach of Village Top, Rose Heights in St. James, has been missing since Tuesday, June 22.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Mount Salem Police are that Saneeka was last seen at home about 4:00 p.m., dressed in a orange blouse, pink sweat pants and a pair of multi-coloured shoes. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Saneeka Leach is being asked to contact the Mount Salem Police at 876-952-3572, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.