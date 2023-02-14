15-year-old Samouy Edwards Missing, from Clarendon

15-year-old Samouy Edwards of Garden Road, Rock River, Clarendon who has been missing since Saturday, February 04.
She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 163 centimeters (5 feet 4 inches) tall.
Reports from the police are that Samouy was last seen at home about 6:00 p.m. When last seen she was dressed in a red long sleeve shirt and a pink floral skirt. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Samouy Edwards is being asked to contact the Rock River Police at 876- 383-2901, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Samouy Edwards was available at the time of this publication.