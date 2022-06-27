15-year-old Samantha Scott Missing, from St Andrew

15-year-old Samantha Scott of  Belvidere, Red Hills, St. Andrew has been missing since Thursday, June 23.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that about 8:30 p.m., Samantha was last seen at the Lime Light Plaza, Half Way Tree, Kingston 10 wearing white jumpsuit. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Samantha Scott is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876-926-8184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Samantha Scott was available at the time of this publication.

