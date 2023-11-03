15-year-old Rihanna Morgan Missing From, Kingston 13

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Rihanna Morgan a student of Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Thursday November 2. She is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 140 centimeters (4 feet 7 inches) tall. Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 2:00 p.m., Rihanna was last seen at Maxfield Park Children’s home dressed in a dark blue tunic, white blouse, navy blue socks and a pair of black shoes. All efforts to locate her have proven futile. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rihanna Morgan is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876- 923-7111 or 876-923-6197, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.