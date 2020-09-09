15-year-old Nevalee Purcell Missing, from Kingston

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Nevalee Purcell otherwise called ‘Birdie’ of Shenton Park Crescent, Kingston 10 who has been missing since Saturday, September 05.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 140 centimetres (4 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that about noon, Nevalee was last seen at the West Tree Taxi Stand in downtown Kingston dressed in a black spaghetti strap blouse, blue ripped jeans and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nevalee Purcell is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876-926-8185, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph Nevalee Purcell was made available at the time of this publication.