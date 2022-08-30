15-year-old Nakeela Fraser Missing, from St Catherine

Fifteen-year-old Nakeela Fraser of Five East, Greater Portmore, St Catherine has been missing since Saturday, August 27.

She is  slim build, sports a braided hairstyle and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports are that about 12:00 p.m., Nakeela was last seen at home sporting a pink and black braided hairstyle. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nakeela Fraser is been asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, 119 Police Emergency or the nearest Police Station.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com