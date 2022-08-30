15-year-old Nakeela Fraser Missing, from St Catherine

Fifteen-year-old Nakeela Fraser of Five East, Greater Portmore, St Catherine has been missing since Saturday, August 27.

She is slim build, sports a braided hairstyle and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports are that about 12:00 p.m., Nakeela was last seen at home sporting a pink and black braided hairstyle. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nakeela Fraser is been asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, 119 Police Emergency or the nearest Police Station.