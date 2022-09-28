15-year-old Mistakenly Shot Dead by His Father in St Catherine

A teenage boy who attended Wolmer’s High School was reportedly shot and killed at home by his father this morning, after being mistaken for a burglar.
He has been identified as 15-year-old Raheem Shaw of a Hellshire, St Catherine address.
According to police, the family was asleep inside at 3:15 am when the mother of the boy reported hearing the front gate and grille to the property being unlocked and woke up her husband, a licensed firearm owner.
The teen’s 51-year-old father allegedly walked into the living area after retrieving his licensed 9mm firearm.
Further reports are that, the father heard the front door open and discharged three rounds.
Investigations later revealed that it was his son who was shot.
The teen was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The police have since seized the father’s licensed firearm.