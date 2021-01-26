15-year-old Markayliah Rose Missing, from Kingston

15-year-old Markayliah Rose otherwise called ‘Kayla of Vauxhall Avenue, Kingston 16, has been missing since Monday, January 18.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Franklyn Town Police are that Markayliah left home sometime after 8:00 a.m. When last seen she was wearing a burgundy blouse, blue jeans and black and orange sneakers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Markayliah Rose is asked to contact the Franklyn Town Police at 876-928-9656, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

