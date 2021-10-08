15-year-old Mareeci-Ann and 17-year-old Marshae Warren Missing, from St Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Mareeci-Ann and 17-year-old Marshae Warren, both of Sweetsop Lane, Old Harbour St. Catherine who have been missing since Wednesday, September 15.

Mareeci-Ann is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall and Marshae is also of slim build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Mareeci-Ann and Marshae were last seen at home. Their mode of dress is unknown and they have not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the Mareeci-Ann and Marshae Warren is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.