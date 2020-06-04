15-year-old Malieka Patterson Missing, from St Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Malieka Patterson of Seville Meadows, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, May 30.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Linstead Police are that Malieka was last seen on Young Street in the parish and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

She is said to frequent the Chambers Lane community in St. Catherine.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Malieka Patterson is being asked to contact the Linstead Police at 876-985-2285, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.