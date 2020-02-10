15-Year-Old Killed by Gunmen in Portmore

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): The Portmore police are carrying out an Investigation surrounding the shooting death of a 15- year-old male student in Phoenix Park, Portmore on Sunday, February 9.

The dead student has been identified as Jaheim Palmer, a student who attended the Ascot High School, also in St Catherine.

Reports by the police are that about 6:55 p.m., Palmer was riding a motorcycle along a dirt track in his community when he was attacked by a group of gunmen who shot him multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded student was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.