15-year-old Kemba Lewis Missing From,Kingston

November 28, 2021 – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Kemba Lewis, otherwise called ‘Princess’, of  McLaughlin Avenue, Kingston 8 who has been missing since Friday, November 26.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Kemba was last seen at home wearing a white blouse and a pair of pink shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kemba Lewis is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at (876) 924-1421, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

 

No photograph of Kemba Lewis was available at the time of this publication.

