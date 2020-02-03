15-year-old Kelsey-Ann Rowe Missing

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Kelsey-Ann Rowe Missing – The police have activated an Ananda Alert for 15-year-old Kelsey-Ann Rowe, a resident of Oliver Road, Kingston 2, gone missing since Saturday, February 1.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 152 centimetres (five feet) tall.

Reports from the Rockfort police are that about 3:00 p.m., Kelsey-Ann was last seen at home dressed in a blue blouse and blue jeans.

She has not been heard from since and her whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kelsey-Ann Rowe is being asked to contact the Rockfort police at 876-922-2941, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.