15-year-old Jodi-Kaye Johnson Missing, from St. Catherine

15-year-old Jodi-Kaye Johnson of Horizon Park, Spanish Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Sunday, August 28.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 11:30 a.m., Jodi-Kaye was last seen at home wearing a blue blouse, blue shorts and a pair of red slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jodi-Kaye Johnson is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Jodi-Kaye Johnson was available at the time of this publication.

