15-year-old Jana Bryan Missing, from St James

15-year-old Jana Bryan, student of Hendon, Norwood in St. James who has been missing since Friday, August 12.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Hills Police are that Jana was last seen at home about 2:00 p.m. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jana Bryan is being asked to contact the Montego Hills Police at 876-952-8626, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.