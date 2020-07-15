15-year-old Jada Grant Missing, from St Thomas

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Jada Grant of Dumfries Crescent, Morant Bay, St. Thomas who has been missing since Thursday, July 9.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that Jada left home about 4:00 p.m. and has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jada Grant Blake is being asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at 982-2233, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

