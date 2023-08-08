15-Year-Old Girl Dies after Being Beaten and Raped in Home Attack

A teen girl died at hospital after being beaten, and her mother and female cousin admitted to hospital in serious conditions, during a attack at their home in Albert Town, Trelawny, on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as 15-year-old Jamilla Cole.
It is said that the teen was at home in Cotton Tree, Albert Town, Trelawny, when three men entered the house and attacked the occupants.
The men reportedly used pieces of metal to beat the three female, before issuing threats, and leaving the premises.
An alarm was raised, and the three victims were rushed to hospital where the teenager died, and her mother and cousin treated.
Based on information provided by a law enforcement official, medical professionals have determined that the teen was also sexually assaulted.
The police are now searching for close relatives of the victims in connection with the incident.