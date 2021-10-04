15-year-old Genisha Green Missing, from St Catherine

15-year-old Genisha Green of Sambeno Drive, Spanish Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Monday, October 04.

 She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

 Reports from the Police are that about 6:15 p.m., Genisha was last seen at home wearing a black jacket, purple blouse, jeans shorts and a pair of black Nike shoes.

 Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Genisha Green is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876)984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

