15-year-old Dies During Fight with Cousin

A teen girl is now dead and her cousin taken into custody following a fight at Mendez Town in Wait-A-Bit, Trelawny, on Tuesday.
The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Nastacia Turner, a resident of the community.
According to the reports, Turner and her cousin got into a fight at around 6:30 p.m., during which they both fell. Turner was later discovered to be non-responsive.
Turner was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The police were summoned and the scene processed. The cousin was taken into custody pending further investigation.