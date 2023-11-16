15-year-old Brihanna Berry Missing From, St. Andrew

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Brihanna Berry of
Victoria Apartment, Whitehall Avenue, St. Andrew who has been missing since Tuesday,
November 14.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimeters (5 feet 7 inches) tall.
Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Brihanna was last seen in Meadowbrook about
5:45 p.m. When last seen she was dressed in a grey hoodie and black sweatpants. All efforts to
locate her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brihanna Berry is asked to contact the Constant Spring
Police at 876-924-1421, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
