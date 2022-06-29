15-year-old Brehanna Cunningham Missing, from St Catherine

15-year-old Brehanna Cunningham of Zell Avenue, Caymanas Gordon in St. Catherine, who has been missing since Tuesday, June 28.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, sports natural hair and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports are that about 8:00 a.m., Brehanna was seen at home with a relative. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brehanna Cunningham is being asked to contact the Caymanas Police at 876-988-1719, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.