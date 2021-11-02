15-year-old Breanna Fuller Missing, from Kingston

15-year-old Breanna Fuller, of Swift Avenue, Duhaney Park in Kingston 20 has been missing since Monday, October 4.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about1 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Breanna was last seen in St. Thomas about 12:00 p.m. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Attempts have been made to contact her, however, they have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Breanna Fuller is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876- 933-4280, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.