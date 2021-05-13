15-Year-Old Boy Murdered While Fetching Water, in Westmoreland

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed by a lone gunman while he was fetching water outside his home, in Grange Hill, Westmoreland, on Tuesday night, May 11.

He has been identified as 15-year-old Rayon Guthrie, otherwise called ‘Saw Dust’, of Mint Road, also in Grange Hill.

Reports by the police are that about 7:40 pm, the teen went outside his house to fetch a bucket of water, when he was ambushed by a lone gunman who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

He was rushed to hospital by relatives, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives attached to the Savanna la mar police department are probing this latest shooting.

