15-year-old Avaughni Harrison Missing, from St Catherine

Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen
15-year-old Avaughni Harrison otherwise called ‘Daniel’, of  Greater Portmore in St. Catherine has been missing since Friday, June 25.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 154 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Avaughni was last seen at home about 5:45 p.m. When last seen she was wearing a blue shirt, a red and black shorts and pair of black shoes. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Avaughni Harrison is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-0623, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

