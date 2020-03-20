15 people loses their house

It is estimated that about 15 persons are now homeless following a fire at Hazard Drive in May Pen, Clarendon on Wednesday afternoon.

It is reported that what started as a fire in a bedroom turned into a blaze that destroyed 3 board houses.

It is reported that some of the victims were able to save items of value but some lost everything.

The Councillor for the May Pen Division, Kenneth Davis, stated that quick action by responders from the May Pen Fire Department prevented more houses from being destroyed.

Davis, who is also the chairman of the Clarendon Poor Relief Committee, said, already, he has started to mobilise various agencies to assist the victims.