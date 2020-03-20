15 people loses their house

15 people loses their house
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

It is estimated that about 15 persons are now homeless following a fire at Hazard Drive in May Pen, Clarendon on Wednesday afternoon.

It is reported that what started as a fire in a bedroom turned into a blaze that destroyed 3 board houses.

It is reported that some of the victims were able to save items of value but some lost everything.

The Councillor for the May Pen Division, Kenneth Davis,  stated that quick action by responders from the May Pen Fire Department prevented more houses from being destroyed.

Davis, who is also the chairman of the Clarendon Poor Relief Committee, said, already, he has started to mobilise various agencies to assist the victims.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....