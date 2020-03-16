15 Cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica

Preliminary results maybe suggesting that Jamaica may be seeing 5 more new cases of COVID-19 after tests were conducted recently.

This would be pushing the numbers to 15 active cases.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said two of the cases are linked to a patient who travelled from the United Kingdom.

The third patient has a travel history to Trinidad and Tobago and was on the same flight as a confirmed case.

The fourth patient is an American child who travelled through Miami.

The third and fourth patients are from western Jamaica.

The fifth case is a Kingston patient with no travel history, but who recently hosted visitors from the United Kingdom.

In the meantime, the Health Ministry says two other tests returned negative results.