COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, August 24, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 367 63,831
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 220 36,043
Males 147 27,785
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 18 days to 99 years 1 day to 108 years
 

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 2 3,240
Hanover 25 2,048
Kingston & St. Andrew 80 16,705
Manchester 15 4,268
Portland 4 1,762
St. Ann 13 4,533
St. Catherine 28 11,768
St. Elizabeth 6 2,774
St. James 64 6,312
St. Mary 21 1,963
St. Thomas 6 2,443
Trelawny 28 2,214
 

Westmoreland

 75 3,801
 

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 238 98 31 367
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 56,427 4,246 3,158 63,831
NEGATIVE today

 

 420 All negatives are included in PCR tests 246 666
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 305,519 167,274 472,793
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 658 98 277 1,033
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 361,946 4,246 170,432 536,624
Positivity Rate[1] 44.4%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 14* 1,431
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 172
Deaths under investigation 12  133
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 33 47,876
 

Active Cases

 14,128
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 4
Number in Home Quarantine 47,487
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised

 

 664
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 193
Patients Severely Ill 91
Patients Critically Ill 61
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 12
Home 13,398
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,917
Imported 7 1,124
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,061
Under Investigation 360 56,493
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 21-23, 2021)

  • An 82-year-old Male from Clarendon
  • A 73-year-old Female from Clarendon
  • An 85-year-old Female from St. James
  • A 72-year-old Female from St. James
  • A 72-year-old Female from St. James
  • A 69-year-old Female from St. James
  • A 69-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • A 65-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • An 82-year-old Male from Portland
  • A 57-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • An 86-year-old Female from Westmoreland
  • A 69-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • A 67-year-old Female from Westmoreland
  • An 80-year-old Female from Westmoreland

 

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
 

Critically Ill

 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news

