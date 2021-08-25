|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|367
|63,831
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|220
|36,043
|Males
|147
|27,785
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|18 days to 99 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|3,240
|Hanover
|25
|2,048
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|80
|16,705
|Manchester
|15
|4,268
|Portland
|4
|1,762
|St. Ann
|13
|4,533
|St. Catherine
|28
|11,768
|St. Elizabeth
|6
|2,774
|St. James
|64
|6,312
|St. Mary
|21
|1,963
|St. Thomas
|6
|2,443
|Trelawny
|28
|2,214
|
Westmoreland
|75
|3,801
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|238
|98
|31
|367
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|56,427
|4,246
|3,158
|63,831
|NEGATIVE today
|420
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|246
|666
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|305,519
|167,274
|472,793
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|658
|98
|277
|1,033
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|361,946
|4,246
|170,432
|536,624
|Positivity Rate[1]
|44.4%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|14*
|1,431
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|172
|Deaths under investigation
|12
|133
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|33
|47,876
|
Active Cases
|14,128
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|47,487
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|664
|Patients Moderately Ill
|193
|Patients Severely Ill
|91
|Patients Critically Ill
|61
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|12
|Home
|13,398
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,917
|Imported
|7
|1,124
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,061
|Under Investigation
|360
|56,493
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 21-23, 2021)
- An 82-year-old Male from Clarendon
- A 73-year-old Female from Clarendon
- An 85-year-old Female from St. James
- A 72-year-old Female from St. James
- A 72-year-old Female from St. James
- A 69-year-old Female from St. James
- A 69-year-old Female from St. Ann
- A 65-year-old Female from St. Ann
- An 82-year-old Male from Portland
- A 57-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- An 86-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 69-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 67-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- An 80-year-old Female from Westmoreland
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news