Chug It Moves to Florida

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Chug It is moving to Florida.

The popular beach party series, a staple on the local entertainment calendar pre- pandemic, will now be held in Florida and is promising to host one of its largest staging.

Event Promoter Andrew French Wright revealed details about its partnership with an Entertainment Company, said to be worth $2billion.

Chug It is scheduled for September 5, as part of the two-day Labour Day weekend food and drink event Florida’s Sunshine Liquor Festival.

Chug It was first launched in 2012.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....