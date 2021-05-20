Chug It Moves to Florida

Chug It is moving to Florida.

The popular beach party series, a staple on the local entertainment calendar pre- pandemic, will now be held in Florida and is promising to host one of its largest staging.

Event Promoter Andrew French Wright revealed details about its partnership with an Entertainment Company, said to be worth $2billion.

Chug It is scheduled for September 5, as part of the two-day Labour Day weekend food and drink event Florida’s Sunshine Liquor Festival.

Chug It was first launched in 2012.