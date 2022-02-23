$142 Million To Bolster Country’s Resilience To Climate Change

An additional $142.7 million has been budgeted to continue work under the Jamaican Path from Hills to Ocean Project in fiscal year 2022/23.

This is outlined in the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project, being executed by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), aims to bolster the country’s resilience to climate change and reduce poverty, through the implementation of an integrated and sustainable landscape management methodology.

Programmed activities include engaging 4,000 farmers in sustainable livelihoods, removing two hectares of waste from targetted wetlands, and restoring four hectares of wetlands.

Engagements slated for 2022/23 include completion of a rapid ecological assessment; hydrological study; seagrass assessment; knowledge, attitude, and practices survey; bioengineering designs, and design of rehabilitation for Castleton Gardens in St. Mary.

The project, which commenced in November 2021, is slated to run until November 2028.

Additional provisions of $275 million, $360 million, and $210 million have been budgeted for work during fiscal years 2023/24, 2024/25, and 2025/26.

The project is being jointly funded by the Government of Jamaica and the European Union.