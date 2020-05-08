14-year-year-old Tracey-Ann Bradford Missing, from St Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-year-old Tracey-Ann Bradford of Boston Road, Waterford, St. Catherine who has been missing since Friday, May 08.

She of dark complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that Tracey-Ann was seen at home about 6:00 a.m. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tracey-Ann Bradford is being asked to contact the Waterford Police at 876-988-1763, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.