14-year-old Zydan Sterling missing

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Zydan Sterling, of Dovecot

Crescent, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, August 17.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 175 centimetres (5feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports are that about 7:50 p.m., Zydan was last seen at home wearing a yellow shirt and red

shorts. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Zydan Sterling is being asked to contact the Spanish Town

Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Zydan Sterling was available at the time of this publication.