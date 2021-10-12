14-year-old Tianna Williams missing from,St thomas

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Tianna Williams of Pipe Road, Lyssons, St. Thomas who has been missing since Monday, October 11.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 1:30 p.m., Tianna was last seen at home wearing an aqua blue skirt with yellow lining around it and a pair of cream shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tianna Williams is being asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at 876-982-2233, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.\