14-year-old Tianna Williams missing from,St thomas

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Tianna Williams of Pipe Road, Lyssons, St. Thomas who has been missing since Monday, October 11.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 1:30 p.m., Tianna was last seen at home wearing an aqua blue skirt with yellow lining around it and a pair of cream shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tianna Williams is being asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at 876-982-2233, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.\

 

WRITTEN BY: ANANDA ALERT UNIT, NATIONAL CHILDREN’S REGISTRY
SOURCE: JIS news

