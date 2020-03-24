14-year-old Theresa Smith Missing

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Theresa Smith of Bayshore Park, Kingston 17, who has been missing since Monday, March 23.

She is being described as having a brown complexion, slim build, and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Reports from the Harbour View police are that Theresa was last seen at home about 10:15 am wearing blue jeans and brown slippers. She was carrying a red handbag.

All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Theresa Smith is being asked to contact the Harbour View Police Station at 876- 928-6001, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.