14-Year-Old Student Stabbed Almost to Death by Phone Thief at Courthouse, in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police are now in search of a phone thief who reportedly stabbed a 15-year-old boy almost to death, outside the Westmoreland Parish Court, in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland, on Tuesday morning, February 9.

Investigators revealed they have not yet made a breakthrough into the identity of the suspect being sought in connection with the stabbing incident, but that they have learnt that he is a habitual phone thief.

Reports are that shortly after 10:30 am, on Tuesday, the student who travelled with his father in a motor truck to the Westmoreland Parish Court, where his father had a case pending in court, was seated in the passenger seat of the truck which was parked behind the Court House, when his cellphone rang, and he answered the call.

Immediately after, a man armed with a knife came up beside the window of the truck and attempted to pull the cellphone from his hand.

The boy resisted the robber, who then stabbed him multiple times, before dropping the knife on the roadway and fleeing the scene on foot, after seeing several eyewitnesses approaching him.

The police and the boy’s father who was in court at the time of the incident, were called to the scene, and he was rushed to the Savanna-la-mar hospital, where he was treated and admitted in serious but stable condition.