14-year-old Sandrene Campbell Missing From, Clarendon.

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Sandrene Campbell of
Blackwoods district, Chapelton, Clarendon who has been missing since Tuesday, October 31.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 167 centimetres (5feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports from the Chapelton Police are that about 6:00 p.m., Sandrene was last seen at home
wearing her school uniform— a burgundy tunic and white tie. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sandrene Campbell is being asked to contact the Chapelton
Police at 876-987-2244, the 119 Police emergency number or the nearest police station.