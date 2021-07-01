14-year-old Rushalee Davis Missing, from Clarendon

14-year-old Rushalee Davis of Race Track in Denbigh, Clarendon, has been missing since Thursday, June 03.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports are that Rushalee left home for an undisclosed location and has not been seen since. All attempts to locate her have failed. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rushalee Davis is asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.