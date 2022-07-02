14-year-old Reann Williamson Missing,From Kingston 11

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Reann Williamson of Sixth

Street, Greenwich Farm, Kingston 11 who has been missing since Friday, July 01.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 2:40 p.m., Reann was last seen on the

compound of the Queen’s High School, Central Avenue, Kingston 8 in her school uniform—

white blouse, red tie and grey tunic. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Reann Williamson is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay

Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

