14-year-old Olivia Lester Missing
January 26, 2022- An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Olivia Lester, student of Stockholm Park, Highgate in St. Mary who has been missing since Wednesday, January 19. 

She is of light complexion and slim build. 

Reports from the Highgate Police are that about 2:00 p.m., Olivia was last seen at school leaving for an undisclosed location. She was wearing a Green uniform and white shirt and has not been heard from since. 

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Olivia is being asked to contact the Highgate Police at 876-992-2233, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

 

