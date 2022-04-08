14-year-old Niamya Wright Missing, from St James

14-year-old Niamya Wright, a student of Johns Hall district, St. James who has been missing since Friday, April 1.

She is of brown complexion and slim build.

Reports are that about 1:15 p.m., Niamya was last seen in her community dressed in a multi-colored dress with black and white slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Niamya Wright is being asked to contact the Spring Mount Police at 876 617-9789, Police Emergency at 119, or the nearest police station.