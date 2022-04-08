14-year-old Niamya Wright Missing, from St James

14-year-old Niamya Wright, a student of Johns Hall district, St. James who has been missing since Friday, April 1.

She is of brown complexion and slim build.

Reports are that about 1:15 p.m., Niamya was last seen in her community dressed in a multi-colored dress with black and white slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Niamya Wright is being asked to contact the Spring Mount Police at 876 617-9789, Police Emergency at 119, or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com