14-year-old Latoya McKenzie Missing, from St Catherine

14-year-old Latoya McKenzie of Christian Pen, Portmore St Catherine has been missing since Friday, July 16.

McKenzie is of dark complexion, slim build and about 135 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.

According to the Caymanas Police, Latoya was last seen at home about 12:00 p.m., wearing a white top, pink shorts, and a pair of brown slippers.

Anyone with information about Latoya McKenzie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Caymanas Police Department at (876) 988-1719, police 119, or the nearest police station.

