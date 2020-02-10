14-year-old Kimone Powell Missing, from Kingston

St Andrew, Jamaica: Kimone Powell Missing – The police have activated an Ananda Alert for 14-year-old Kimone Powell of Daffodil Avenue, Kingston 13, who has been reported missing since Thursday, February 6.

She is of a dark complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 9 inches tall.

According to police reports, about 12:00 p.m., Kimone was last seen at home dressed in a red and black sweat top and leggings. She has not been heard from since and her whereabouts are unknown.

The Hunts Bay Police are asking anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimone Powell to contact them at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.