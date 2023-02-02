14-year-old Kevianna Williams Missing, from St Andrew

Kevianna Williams Missing: 14-year-old Kevianna Williams of River District, Stony Hill, St. Andrew has been missing since Monday, January 30.
She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.
Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that about 6:15 a.m., Kevianna was last seen at her home wearing a green crop top, blue jeans and black slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kevianna Williams is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.